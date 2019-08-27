news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Wassa Amenfi (W/R), Aug. 27, GNA - The Wassa Amenfi East Municipal Assembly has commissioned three infrastructural projects for the Municipal Government Hospital and the Ghana Education Services to boost the service delivery of the beneficiary institutions to the public.

The projects comprise an ultra-modern maternity block, a new three unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Ntowkrom and a rehabilitated six classroom block at Abreshia.

The maternity block was funded with the District Development Facility at a cost of GH¢410,410.35, while the newly constructed three classroom block with ancillary facilities at Ntowkrom was funded with proceeds from the District Assembly Common Fund at a cost of GH¢232,111.64.

The rehabilitation of the Abreshia Primary School was financed through an Internally Generated Funds at a cost of GH¢179,344.20.

Ms Helena Appiah, the Municipal Chief Executive, said health and education are critical areas for socioeconomic development and the Assembly would in line with government policies provide accessible and equitable healthcare and education for all in the municipality.

She said the newly constructed ultra-modern maternity block for the Municipal Government Hospital would solve the challenge of inadequate space for mothers who come to seek health care at the hospital.

Ms Appiah said the various components of the facility, such as the dispensary, the delivery room and the staff offices among others, would provide the congenial atmosphere for the hospital staff and patients.

The Municipal Chief Executive said the increase in enrolment in schools has placed a greater responsibility on the assembly to deliver the needed infrastructure at the basic level to prepare the pupils adequately to take advantage of the government’s free education policy.

She said the assembly would intensify efforts to get teachers to fill the vacancies in all the schools in the municipality to facilitate teaching and learn to meet the set educational standards especially with the planned rollout of the new educational curriculum in the next academic term.

Ms Appiah assured the people of Ntowkrom that their roads would be fixed and electricity and internet facilities would be extended to the community to enable them link up with the rest of the communities in the municipality.

Mr Edmund Aggrey-Forson, the Municipal Director of Education, pledged to monitor the teachers to ensure that the educational facilities were put to good use and also ensure that teachers posted to the municipality were equitably distributed.

