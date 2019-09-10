news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA



Daboya (S/R), Sept. 10, GNA - Chiefs and people of the Wasipe Traditional Area in the North Gonja District have called on the security agencies to urgently investigate and arrest all persons connected to the transportation of 59 AK-47 assault rifles from Accra to Walewale in the North East Region (N/ER).



They noted that those illegal arms posed threat to the peace and security of the people of the area, hence the need for the security agencies to investigate and arrest the persons connected to their transportation to the area.

Gbenapewura Safo Sung-Bore, a Divisional Chief in the Wasipe Traditional Area, made the call on Monday on behalf of the Chiefs and people of the area at a press conference at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) on August 30, this year, arrested three men alleged to be involved in the transportation of 59 AK-47 assault rifles from Accra to Walewale.

The suspects were reported to be part of a highly networked syndicate that bought weapons and transported them to the northern part of the country.

The Counter-terrorism Unit of the GPS is said to be tracking the whereabouts of the assault rifles but had since not published any information on its investigations.

Gbenapewura Sung-Bore urged Gonjas and Mamprusis to continue to sustain the peaceful relationship they had had in the past to help enhance their growth and development.

GNA