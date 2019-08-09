news, story, article

By Evans Nuo, GNA



Funsi (UW), August 9, GNA – The Wa East District Assembly in the Upper West Region has disbursed the final quarter of 2018 Disability Fund totalling GH¢40,600.00 to 37 Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in the district.

While some received cash support in the form of cheques, others received animals, mobile equipment to aid easy movement, one high speed single needle lockstitch machine, and fertilizer to improve their living conditions.

Mr Moses Jotie, the Wa East District Chief Executive (DCE) who presented the items to beneficiaries, said the disbursement was done according to the needs of the beneficiaries.

He urged the public to hold hands with PWDs so they could move together in the same direction as the President wishes.

Mr Moses added that the first people who benefited last year used their items very well and encouraged current beneficiaries to emulate their example.

“Try and use the money for the projected purpose, which you requested the money for”, he emphasized.

Mr Joshua Doobaare Angko, the Social Welfare Officer for Wa East District said a monitoring team would visit the communities to monitor to ensure that the items and monies disbursed to beneficiaries were being put to appropriate use.

He indicated that the Assembly wanted to always support few people but very effectively so that they could use the resources to sustain themselves without running back to the Assembly for help.

Mr Angko disclosed that the Assembly would soon organise a training programme to train PWDs employable skills to support themselves instead of begging on the street because of their disability.

Hamza Mumuni a beneficiary who received a three-leg LOUJIA motor bike to aid his movement expressed joy and said the motor was going to have great impact on his life as he would now be able to move to places to do business.

He said the government intervention for PWDs had helped reduce the number of disable people begging on the street.

Mr Mumuni urged his social group to take good care of the items in order to derive the maximum benefit.

GNA