By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Jan. 08, GNA - Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has pledged his support and that of the Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) to the completion of the second phase of the Ghana Journalists Association Volta Press Centre project in Ho.

He said the VRCC and its Municipal and District Assemblies would fashion out a mechanism to support the project to completion.

Dr. Letsa made the pledge at a press soiree by the Regional Coordinating Council in Ho.

He described the relationship between the VRCC and journalists as excellent, translating into multiple achievements by the Council and stated its resolve to promote the welfare of journalists and ensure their safety.

The Regional Minister called on media owners, journalists, media practitioners and especially radio morning show hosts to avoid empaneling one-sided guests for political programmes, because that was detrimental to social-cohesion, integration and a recipe for political violence.

He said the single-sided empaneling skews representation to a course that was discriminatory, uneven, unprofessional and unethical, especially in an election year.

"Fairness of representation was equal to the quality of the morning show itself,” Dr. Letsa stated.

He observed that Tongu Radio was gaining notoriety in using its platform to champion secessionists’ agenda, which impugned on national security urging them to stop or face the rigours of state power.

The Regional Minister said to further strengthen media relations, regular media encounters would be organised to keep the media updated on government’s programmes and achievements.

Mr Kenwuud Nuworsu, former Volta Regional Chairman, New Patriotic Party, said there was nothing wrong for journalists to belong to political parties provided they remained professional and ethical on the job.

“How you balance your craft demonstrates your professionalism,” he said, urging them to be "bold" and join political parties and make their positions known.

Mr Anthony-Bells Kafui Kanyi, Chair, Volta GJA, commended the Regional Minister for being accessible to the media and urged Municipal and District Chief Executives to do same.

He said the Press Centre project was dear to the Association and would need the support from public and private organisations to complete.

Mr Kudjo Edmund Attah, Dean of Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Region, pledged to strike the necessary partnership with the media especially in telling their landmark achievements ahead of the 2020 general elections.

