By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Supomu-Dunkwa (W/R), Sept. 20, GNA - The Volta River Authority, (VRA) has provided 30 biofill places of convenience for the Supomu-Dunkwa community in its quest to end open defecation in the company's operational areas.

The 30 facilities cost the VRA some GH¢ 160,000, aside bills on consultation and community engagement.

The more than 7,000 population did not have any standard place to respond to nature's call, which had over the years resulted in indiscriminate open defecation and its associated environmental hazards.

Mr. Sam Fletcher, the Corporate Social Responsibility Manager of VRA, said the company provided the facilities after close consultation with the Shama Assembly and the Chief and opinion leaders within the community.

The biofill facility is making a strong case for good sanitation in recent times, since it biologically filtered the human waste.

Again, all liquids are organically filtered out of the bottom of the digester and drained into the soil where further and final decomposition occur.

Mr Fletcher advised the inhabitants to avoid using chemicals on the facility as it may defeat the purpose of an odourless system, "if you start putting detergents in the facilities, it will start smelling, which should not be the case".

Engineer Stephen Owusu, the Acting Director of VRA said the VRA started the provision of the facility in 2015 and had so far provided 65 of them to 2000 people in Volta and Eastern Regions.

"Our intervention so far are not only helping for safe disposals of human urine and feaces but contributing significantly to maintaining good hygiene by changing behaviours", he added.

Engineer Owusu said achieving goal six of the SDGs required the massive contribution of all to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

The District Chief Executive of Shama Assembly, Mr. Joseph Amoah was grateful to the company for helping them to meet some of their development needs stipulated in their mid-term plan.

He called on the users of the facility to consciously abide by all the instructions on maintenance to ensure that the facility lasted.

Nana Pansor IV, the Chief of Supomu-Dunkwa, on behalf of the township, expressed their joy and called for more of such facilities to reach the farthest end of his territory.

The VRA has in the township, an Air Monitoring device, which records the activities and pollution levels.

