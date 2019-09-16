news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Sept. 16, GNA - Polling station officer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) exhibition centre has said there is low turnout of voters in the ongoing registration exhibition exercise being carried out by the Electoral Commission across the country.

The one week exercise, which has now been extended to Friday September 20, seeks to clean the voters register ahead of the upcoming referendum on the participation of political parties in district level elections.

Visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to GIJ exhibition centre in the Klottey-Korley Constituency revealed that the exercise, was poorly patronized as only handfuls of registered voters had come to confirm their voter details.

Ms Yvette Osei, the Exhibition Officer at GIJ centre, said the polling station which has about 572 voters on the register has seen about 101 people visit the place to confirm their details when the GNA visited on Monday.

She attributed the low turnout to people’s busy schedules, however, observation made by the GNA also indicates that some voters are not aware of the exercise.

Ms Osei said many of the voters in the centre are students and was hopeful that due to the extended date a lot more voters would come and check their details as school had just reopen.

She advised that during subsequent registration exercises, contacts of voters should be added to the requirements so that in instances of an exhibition a toll free number would be made available for officials as well as voters to call for easy checks.

This, she said, when taken into consideration could make the exercise a success.

