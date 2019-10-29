news, story, article

Akim Oda (E/R) Oct. 29, GNA – Madam Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central has called on the electorate to vote ‘Yes’ for the amendment of Article 55 (3) to allow all political parties in the local level governance.

She said the December 17, 2019 referendum to amend the Article would call for “all hands on deck in administering affairs of the country because together we stand but divided we fall.”

Madam Adu made the call at Meet the Press encounter at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region organised by the Birim Central Municipal Assembly and the Information Service Department to launch awareness creation on the referendum, the District Level Elections and also give account of government’s projects in the municipality.

Mr Awudu Aziz, the Birim Central Municipal Planning Officer said the Assembly was undertaking structural development of three Senior High Schools while the Planting for Food and Jobs, and Planting for Export and Rural Development were ongoing.

He said government had provided fertilizer to 2,119 farmers, and 10,000 oil palm seedlings distributed to 60 farmers at Apreku-Essam, and that under the one million dollar per constituency, some portion of the funds had been used to construct boreholes and toilet facilities since the programme started in 2017 to date.

He said some of the communities, which had benefitted from the government programmes included Oda Nkwanta, Gyadem, Oda Zongo, and St. Francis.

Mr Aziz noted that measures were being put in place to establish Abibimo Rice Mill Factory at Oda Nkwanta under the One District One Factory, adding that 59 tertiary students had been provided scholarships, which covered a total fee of GH¢100,767.00 for the year, 2019.

Oberempon Gyamfi Safokyere II, the Krontihene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, who chaired the function appealed to the government to establish a Technical University in the area to support the socio-economic needs of the country.

