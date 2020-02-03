news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Kordiabe, Feb 3, GNA - The Voluntary National Workercamps Association of Ghana (VOLU), has held its 53rd/54th biennial national congress to evaluate and discuss the directional goals of the association’s strategic plan.

The three-day meeting from January 31st to February 2nd was held on at Kordiabe in the Shai Osudoku District on the theme; “Voluntarism, a Tool for National Development”.

Mr Lawrence Ackah, the National Chairman of the group, in his address said they would continue to train the youth to empower and equip them with employable skills to be able to live and work in the country.

“We will continue to mobilise resources for training programmes,” he said.

He urged members and delegates at the congress to whip up the spirit of Voluntarism and make it blaze once again to help in development of the nation.

He appealed to the government, interested people, embassies and companies to support their programme to help them to become instrumental in national development as it was part of their plans to mobilise volunteers, both young and senior experts, following the practice of ‘German Volunteer Senior Experts volunteer programme,’ to conduct training workshops for youths.

He called for experts in Agricultural Projects, Agronomy, Agri-business Industrial and in Business to support with such initiative.

“We will continue to do our traditional volunteering work helping communities to build their infrastructures”, he said.

He said it was part of their plan to put up the Gordon E. Green Centre for International Voluntary Services to honour the memory of the founder of VWAG and the other volunteers including; Robert Beadle, an American Volunteer who died in Mpeseduadze near Saltpond 1964 and a Nigerian student camper (Raga Dee) who died at Suhum during a Cocoa Mass Spraying.





Mr Kwabena Amponsah Sarpong, Former Lecturer Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, College of Arts and Chair of the event said the lack of integrity on the side of leaders in the country had killed the spirit of voluntarism in the country.

He said it had become the norm, where nobody did anything for free, which had influenced the youth, adding that in 1962 when he was a youthful volunteer, himself together with twenty- one others held a workcamp in the Upper East Region, where they built a post office for the Kusanaba community within twenty-seven days.

“This is the voluntarism spirit at work,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Quarteyson, General Secretary, Volu International which, is a chapter founded by members in the Diaspora in his remarks said the way forward was to bring into the leadership younger minds to bring back the spirit.

He said he was looking forward to seeing youth leaders taking up key positions in the group in future.





In the working group section, members were assigned to bring out suggestions and action plans on membership drive, Management and rehabilitation of Volu Training Centre, Fundraising and Constitutional review and amendment.

The congress elected its new executive in the persons of Mr Abdul MalikAlhassan-Chairman, Nana Araba Ampiah - Vice Chairman, Dannis KwakuMoore – Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mike Owusu Gyimah – Treasurer and George A. Aso-Oliyah, National Health Advisor.

All, but the PRO were elected by popular acclamation.

