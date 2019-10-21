news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, Oct 21, GNA - As part of activities to mark this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness month celebrated in October globally, Voltic (GH) limited (Voltic) has held a free breast cancer screening for its teeming customers in Koforidua.

The event which forms part of Voltic’s Women Empowerment Programme to acknowledge and financially empower women in the company’s value chain, was also to increase awareness on breast cancer and improve outcomes and survival rates of the disease.

Beyond the breast cancer screening, participants were given a health talk on breast cancer and other female-related ailments. Participants were additionally educated on pension for the informal sector and were encouraged to seize the opportunity to prepare towards their future retirement.

Madam Francisca Bart Addison, the Regulatory Affairs Specialist, Voltic, said the event has brought together about 250 women compromising factory hands, hawkers, retailers, wholesalers and distributors.

She said the 3Ws of the company, “Women Empowerment, Water, and Waste Management”, their three-pronged sustainability initiative, was part of their contribution to the socio-economic development of especially the women and communities in which they operated.

She said over the years, Voltic had supported several women in its value chain for their tremendous contribution towards the Voltic business and for reinforcing the Voltic quality offering of the brand even as the company readies for its 25th anniversary next year.

“As Voltic funds the initial contribution for the over 200 women to start a pensions journey, we hope to cushion these women during their old age when they can no longer be in full employment.”

Madam Bridgid Seglah, Team Lead for “My Own Pension” at United Pension Trustees, said United Pensions was proud to be associated with Voltic on this agenda to secure a comfortable retirement for women within Voltic’s value chain using the “My Own Pension” platform.

She said the importance of this could not be over-emphasised as statistics showed that 95 per cent of people in the informal sector in Ghana were not enrolled on any form of Pension Scheme, and that was why United Pension Trustees was offering a simplified access to pensions and its benefits to the women through the platform.

“My Own Pension offers customers convenient payment frequencies and ease of payment through automatic deductions from their MTN Momo wallets.

She later implored all employers to emulate the good initiative by Voltic.

Voltic (GH) Limited, as a subsidiary of CCBA is a business engaged in the packaging and distribution of Voltic Natural Mineral Water and Cool Pac treated drinking water; and the distribution of the Club minerals range of drinks and Beta Malt was established in 1995 with one facility at Medie.

The Company’s aim was to compete with imported Mineral waters which were predominant in the Ghanaian market at the time. With the company’s commitment to quality and excellence, within three years after inception it went on to command a 65 per cent market share in the Ghanaian mineral water market.

Twenty-one years later Voltic maintains its market leading position in the mineral water market and is renowned for its commitment to quality. Voltic is committed to refreshing Africa every day and making the continent a better place for all.

Sustainability is integral to Voltic’s operations, thereby driving constant investment in the company’s people, the community and the environment. Over the years, Voltic has contributed to the improvement of livelihoods of thousands of people through employment, sponsorship and corporate social investments.

With two production plants located in Medie and Akwadum in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions respectively, Voltic directly employs thousand of individuals and many more others through its value chain.

GNA