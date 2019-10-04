news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Oct. 4, GNA - In its effort to contribute to the environmental sustainability, Voltic, a subsidiary of the Coca-Cola Company has a new eco-friendly bottle, made with 7 per cent less plastic to champion the on-going recycling agenda.

The new bottle was introduced by the Company with the aim of making recycling easy for consumers with a twistable feature to help with storage and recycling to keep Ghana clean always.

Mr Francois Gazania, the Managing Director, the Company decided to bring the new twist bottle to enable the citizenry contribute to making the country clean because it was necessary for them to play its role in keeping Ghana clean.

He said recycling was a regional agenda and that Voltic was committed to ensuring its fruition as it collaborated with all stakeholders.

Mr Gazania said: “We want to recycle to keep our country clean,” adding that there was the need for the company to collect, recycle and reuse 100 per cent of its plastic packaging.

He said the journey to achieve 100 per cent of plastic packaging would be successful, if all stakeholders work together and that “I strongly believe that we all have a part to play in this as collective partners”.

Mr Raymond Gbetivi, the Country Sales and Marketing Manager said the Company was not just interested in providing authentic bottled natural water and packaging, but committed to solving the challenges associated with post-consumer waste.

He said: “We cannot continue to litter our streets and block our gutters with plastic waste”.

He said the Company recently chose Stonebwoy, a popular artiste who served as a role model for the youth and had high interest in sanitation issues to be its brand Ambassador to encourage the youth to adopt good sanitation practices.

The Company, he said would soon give opportunities to young people in communities across the country to demonstrate other uses of plastic waste in effort to get rid of plastic wastes.

Mrs Cindy Baidoo, the Deputy Director of Built Environment at the Environmental Protection Agency commended Voltic for the initiative, saying that the Agency was proud to be associated with Voltic and for its new product packaging.

She commended Voltic for its commitment to the protection and preservation of the environment and urged the Company to roll out more recycling initiatives and contribute towards corporate responsibility.

Mrs Joyce Ahiadorme, the Public Affairs Manager at Voltic said the recent launch of the Ghana National Plastic Partnership was a call on all stakeholders to be responsible, which they were taking the lead.

She said over the past two years, the Company invested into the collection of plastic wastes adding that it was time to design a new bottle that would support the recycling agenda.

