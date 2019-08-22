news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Ho, Aug. 22, GNA - Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister says work on major roads in the Region would resume in September this year.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had directed the Vice President and the Ministry of Finance to secure funds and pay contractors to return to site and fix the roads.

Dr. Letsa who gave the assurance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency following agitations in the Region for government to fix the roads, said government was not unaware of the state of roads in the country and the Volta Region and that everything was being done to fix the roads.

"Government is more worried than those agitating. We all use the road and we know the importance of roads to socio-economic development. The issue is with funding and it is being addressed," he said.

Dr. Letsa said every region had presented three major roads to be fixed and that for the Volta Region, Ho-Sokode-Kpeve, Peki-Hohoe and Ho Denu trunk roads were chosen to be addressed with the sinohydro facility and other sources of funding.

He said work on cocoa roads would also resume and said though the agitation was legitimate, it was important that the public exercise restraint as government mobilised money to address the concerns.

"It is all about money. We want to fix the roads and fix them well. We are not interested in spot improvement and this takes money, so our people must be a bit patient. We will fix them as soon as possible," the Regional Minister said.

He said for instance government was considering asphalting or giving asphalt base to the Ho-Denu road to ensure its durability.

"The roads are embarrassing but it is not only in the Volta Region and we will fix them. No need for people to be emotional," Dr. Letsa stressed.

Mr Kwasi Tsibu Yirenkyi, Volta Regional Manager, National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), said the fixing of Ho-Accra, Ho-Denu and Eastern corridor roads would enhance road safety in the Region.

He said though road crashes were on the decline in the Region, those stretches needed to be fixed to make road transport reliable and enjoyable.

Madam Joan Fafa Ayer, Volta Regional Assistant Planning Officer, NRSC, said a total of 288 road crashes were recorded in the first half of 2018 against 280 recorded same period this year representing a decrease of 2.78 percent.

She said the number of vehicles involved in the crashes also went down from 443 in 2018 to 405 this year, representing a decline of 8.58 percent.

Ms Ayer said persons injured in the first half of 2019 were 344 as against 346, same period last year with a decrease of 0.58 per cent.

She said deaths recorded from January to June 2019 was 78, from 109 recorded in 2018, representing a significant decrease of 22.77 percent.

The GNA was told that a total of 150 motorbikes were involved in crashes in the first half of 2019 from 149 in 2018, representing an increase of 0.67 per cent.

Pedestrian knockdowns also went up from 58 last year to 69 in first half of this year, representing 18.97 per cent.

GNA