news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ho, Aug. 10, GNA - The Ghana Prisons Service has organised a pull-out ceremony for the retiring Volta Regional Commander of Prisons, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP), Mr Victor Blewusi Agbelengor.

The ceremony had a parade of officers and men/women of the Service, held at the forecourt of the Ho Central Prisons attended by Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, his Deputy, top security officers, a cross-section of the public and family and friends of Mr Agbelengor.

Mr Agbelengor was recruited into the Ghana Prison Service on November 27, 1989 as a Chief Officer and served 30 years, rising to the rank of DDP.

After successful training, he was posted to Nsawam as Chief Officer in Agriculture and in 1992, enlisted to becoming Assistant Superintendent of Prisons.

He was posted to Kete-Krachi Prisons, in 2005, where he served for three years as Officer-In-Charge and undertook several developmental projects before moving to James Camp Prisons, where he served for another three years before sojourning to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

Mr Agbelengor is noted for sourcing 1.8 million dollars for the Agricultural Sector of South Sudan Prisons and having drafted the Agricultural Policy for that country.

He was also one of the two-member team that wrote the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for South Sudan Prisons Agricultural Sector.

Mr Agbelengor also served as advisor and mentor to South Sudan Prison Directorate in Agriculture and presented a Paper at the second Governor's forum on Agriculture for sustainable food security and economic growth for South Sudan Prison in 2010 August,

At the Ho Prisons, he established a mechanic training centre for training of inmates, and also established bead industry and a greenhouse agriculture.

He is also praised for building additional two offices for Chaplaincy and Head of Technical Services at the Ho Prisons and developing a working relationship with the Ho PolyClinic for quarterly screening and treatment of inmates.

Mr Agbelengor is currently working on acquiring the Defunct Border Guards Training Centre at Akoefe for establishment of a Prisons Camp on a 118 acres of land for agricultural production and processing.

He is married with three children.

