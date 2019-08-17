news, story, article

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA

Ho, Aug. 17, GNA - Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edward Oduro Kwarteng, Volta Regional Police Commander, on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, Paramount Chief of Alavanyo.

The call was part of a working visit to the traditional area to foster unity between the police and the people of Alavanyo.

In a release copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Corporal Prince Dogbatse, Public Affairs Officer of the Command, said Togbega Atakora appealed to the Police Commander to place Alavanyo under the Hohoe Police Division instead of Kpando.

It said Togbega Atakora said Alavanyo’s administrative jurisdiction was under the Hohoe Municipality and wanted the same for Police administration as well.

The release said the Regional Police Commander in the company of the Paramount Chief visited the site of some new Police Stations and accommodation spaces under construction at Kpeme and Deme.

It said the Paramount Chief said the construction of facilities including two police stations and accommodation for officers demonstrated the commitment of the people in welcoming the police back to the area.

The release said the Police Commander expressed satisfaction at the warm reception from the chiefs and people of the area.

It would be recalled that there was a shootout between the military and some youth of Alavanyo this year, resulting into the death of two persons from the area.

The incident compelled the Regional Command to recall police personnel from Alavanyo for their safety.

GNA