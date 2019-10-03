news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Oct. 03, GNA - The Volta Regional House of Chiefs has called on government to fix the deplorable road networks to save lives and boost economic activities.

They said the poor nature of roads in the Region was adversely affecting lives and economic activities of the people.

The chiefs made the call when the Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, called on the House during its general meeting to formally introduce the Deputy Regional Minister, Reverend Johnson Avuletey, to members.

The chiefs said the roads were in bad state and became inaccessible during downpours, requiring pragmatic measures to fix.

They lauded the Minister's quick response of getting the Avetime-Amedzefo road fixed when the Technical Senior High School there had an accident on that stretch.

They appealed to the Volta Regional Coordinating Council to support the House with a generator to avoid erratic power supply when it is in session.

Dr Letsa assured the chiefs of government's commitment to ensure that the road networks were improved for accelerated socio-economic development.

The Deputy Regional Minister thanked the House for its continued support to the Coordinating Council

GNA