By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ho, Oct. 11, GNA - Mr Taylor Kofi Tarkum, Deputy Volta Regional Director in-charge of Operations, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), said between April and June, 2019, the Region recorded 50 wind and rain storms, which affected 82 communities.



He said a total of 498 houses and 16 schools were also affected by the storms.

Mr Tarkum said 5,652 people made up of 1,172 male adults, 982 female adults, 1,615 boys and 1,883 girls were affected.

He said two males and one female adults sustained varying degrees of injuries but no death was recorded.

Mr Tarkum said the Region also recorded seven flood which affected nine communities and 129 houses.

He said 636 people made up 178 male adults, 185 female adults, 136 boys and 137 girls were affected.

Mr Tarkum said 26 domestic fires were also recorded during same period, resulting in one death.

He said the fires affected 24 communities and 35 houses.

Mr Tarkum said 225 people made up of 63 male adults, 75 female adults, 41 boys and 46 girls were also affected by the fire.

The Deputy Director said the estimated cost of damages by these disasters was at GH¢ 1,294,093.00

He said NADMO was putting all the necessary measures in place to prevent disasters and mitigate their impacts in the country.

He said the various district directors were also tasked to increase their sensitization and awareness creation activities so that people could take proper care of the environment to prevent disasters.

Mr Tarkum urged the citizenry to support and collaborate effectively with the Organization in its quest to prevent and reduce disasters.

GNA