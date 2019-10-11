news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Ho, Oct. 11, GNA - The Volta Regional Police Command has commended the Peki-Wudome neighbourhood Watch Committee for working closely with the police to stem crime in the area.



“The Command wishes to express its appreciation for the excellent collaboration between the Police and Peki-Wudome Neighbourhood Watch Committee and entreat other communities within the Region to form similar groups to assist Police as crime fighting is a shared responsibility,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edward Oduro-Kwarteng, the Volta Regional Police Commander has said.

His comments follows joint efforts by the Committee and the police in nabbing five suspected robbers who allegedly attacked a fuel filling station in Peki-Wudome.

The suspects; Godfred Alorvordzi, 45, Felix Dupe, 31, Raphael Agbo, 33, Evans Adzaho, 29 and Edem Fiati, 28 were arrested through the joint operation.

The Command encouraged the public to give timely information to the Police for “prompt response and assistance” while urging individuals and groups to improve security and safety both at home and office.

He underscored the importance of community watch committees and urge traditional rulers to form such groups to aid the work of the police.

GNA