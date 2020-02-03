news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke/ Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA



Ho, Feb. 3 GNA - The Office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Volta and Oti Regions has recorded 1,520 human rights infractions in 2019 compared to 1,597 in 2018.

The Commission however brought a total of 199 human violation cases from 2018, making the available cases at the Commission by 2019 at 1,719.

Mr Daniel Mensah, Acting Volta Regional Director of the Commission who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Ho, said the Commission dealt with 1,569 cases, with 150 pending as at the end of 2019.

A total of 627 of the cases involved child rights violation such as; non-maintenance, education, access, custody, name, health, shelter, denial of paternity, maltreatment, forced marriage, defilement, child labour and improper care.

Economic and Social rights cases stood at 454, including; non-payment of salary, breach of agreement, unfair treatment, environmental hazards, unlawful deduction of salary, right to work, wrongful termination of appointment, HIV stigmatisation.

It also includes; right to health, dismissal, misconduct, non-payment of compensation, right to shelter, non-payment of SSNIT benefit, debt collection, freedom of association, nuisance and fraud.

Women rights infractions, including; non-maintenance, denial of pregnancy, rape, discrimination based on sex, sexual harassment and property stood at 121.

There were also 203 property rights related cases and denial of share of property, encroachment, destruction of property, land title and denial of access to self-acquired property.

The Commission also received 155 civil and political rights cases, which included; forced eviction, violation of rights to dignity, assault, banishment, unlawful detention, ostracism, threat to life, violation of right to privacy, freedom, defamation of character, and violation of right to personal liberty.

There were 59 administrative justice cases at the Commission as at 2019, out of, which 33 were dealt with, pending 26.

Cases of corruption available at the Commission by the end of 2019, were 12, out of which five were dealt with.

Mr Mensah said the complaints were made at the offices of the Commission in Ho, Hohoe, Akatsi, Nkwanta, North Tongu, Kpando, Ketu South and North, Jasikan, Keta, Kadjebi, South Tongu, Kete krachi.

The Director said the Commission was able to achieve the reduction in human rights infractions due to its intensified public education.

He called on parents not to shirk their responsibilities to children and to avoid engaging them in hazardous works, which would violate their fundamental human rights.

