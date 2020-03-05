news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Sogakofe (VR), March 05, GNA - Mr. Kwesi Bedzra, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament Caucus Chairman, has announced GH¢15,000.00 bounty for information on killers of Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, Assembly member for Sogakope South Electoral Area.

He said the caucus would also take care of the hospital bills of the widow and the children.





Mr Bright Ahu, South Tongu NDC Vice Chairman, also offered GH¢10,000.00 to fast track the arrest of the assailants.

The pledges were made when members of the caucus and some South Tongu Constituency Executives of the Party commiserated with the family of the deceased at Sogakope.

Mr. Bedzra said they were shocked by the incident and lamented the alleged neglect of security in the District.

Mr. Mawutor Adzahli was allegedly murdered by unknown persons in his residence in Sogakope in the early hours of Sunday, March 1, 2020.

