By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, March 22, GNA – The Volta Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has signed a book of condolence at the Volta Press Centre in Ho for the late Kafui Kumaga, Regional Programmes Officer of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Mr Henry Ametefe, the Volta Regional Chairman of the Party, who led a delegation to the Press Centre, celebrated the hard work of Kumaga, who was also a morning show host for the GBC.

“We regret the loss of one of our hardworking journalists in the Region. This is somebody who has actually demonstrated high standards of journalism in the Region and beyond. We are really shocked by his departure,” Mr James Gunu, the Regional Secretary of the Party, said.

“We work with journalists and we believe they are our partners in development, and if a hard working one of his calibre is gone suddenly, we must commiserate”, he said, and called on the GJA leadership to immortalize him with a dedicated edifice.

Mr Ametefe commended the GJA for recognising the “great loss,” which had also been felt by the NDC, adding that losing the broadcaster was a great blow to the Region.

He said the NDC recognised the role of journalists to Ghana's democracy and stated the Party’s commitment to empowering and working with them for the common good.

Mr A.B. Kafui Kanyi, the Volta/Oti Chairman of the GJA, described the late Kumaga as a symbol of professionalism in media work and that his unexpected demise left many of his listeners, admirers, and mentees in despair.

“We are downhearted, he is not done mentoring other young journalists. His words are loaded, and we are not sure how soon we will get a replacement for such a material,” he said.





The NDC presented a hand washing station to the GJA and packs of bottled water, promising to help give the departed journalist a befitting burial.

Kafui Kumagah, 49, a former Vice Regional Chairman of the GJA, died in Ho after a short illness.

