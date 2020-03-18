news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, March 18, GNA - The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Volta/Oti branch is mourning the death of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) broadcast journalist and a former Regional Vice Chairman of the Association, Kafui Kumaga.

Mr Kumaga, 49, was, until his demise on Thursday March 11, 2020, the Programmes Director of GBC Volta Star and a host of the Morning Show.





A statement signed by Mr A.B. Kafui Kanyi, Regional Chairman of the Association and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, “The Association is shocked and devastated by the sudden demise of Mr. Kafui Kumaga (alias K2)”.

The statement said the Association was in touch with the bereaved family to commiserate with them, and help plan the funeral.

A book of condolence would be opened at the GJA-Volta Secretariat at the Volta Press Centre from Thursday, March 19, 2020, while the Association’s flag at the Secretariat would fly at half-mast for the next one week.

“GJA once again extends its commiserations to the immediate family, former colleagues and the entire media fraternity in the region on this great loss,” the statement said.

