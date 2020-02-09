news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Ho, Feb. 09, GNA - The Volta and Oti branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has inaugurated Ethics and Disciplinary Committee to promote high ethical standards among media practitioners ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The Committee, has Reverend Ruby Amable, a veteran journalist and Parish Pastor of Ho Kpodzi Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Mr Sepenyo Dzokoto, also a veteran journalist and Mr Moses Asampoa, a Senior State Attorney in Volta Region as members.

They would among other things ensure that practitioners adhered to the ethics of the profession for peace to prevail in the region before, during and after the 2020 polls.

Mr Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at the inauguration said it was important for media practitioners to be guided in their duties and “consider the fundamental human rights” of the citizenry in the interest of the nation.

He said though Ghana’s Constitution guaranteed the independence and freedom of the media, “consider a lot of things including society’s ideals and use your pen to do what is right” in the name of national interest.

Mr A.B. Kafui Kanyi, Chairman of GJA-Volta and Oti asked practitioners to uphold the integrity of the profession.

Inauguration of the committee took place at the Volta Press Centre, Ho, at the first Emergency General Meeting of the Association for the 2020 year.

GNA