By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Oct. 15, GNA - The Volta Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has presented a “tecky tap” hand washing facility to the Ho Technical University Basic School to mark this year's Global Handwashing Day.

The presentation was facilitated by the Community Alliance Foundation (CAF) - an enterprise-led Non- Governmental Organisation, which provided the handwashing apparatus.

Mr Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, Volta/Oti Regional Chairman of the GJA, presenting the wash station, said the Association believed that introducing sanitation to kids would contribute immensely towards its nationwide sanitation campaign, launched this year as an add on to the Association's 70th Anniversary celebration.

Mr Kanyi said a sanitation team had been constituted at the regional level following the local launch of the campaign recently, and that the GJA would be monitoring schools to ensure cleanliness and best practices in sanitation.

“We believe that we can work with children and get some results for our campaign.

“GJA has realised that sanitation is becoming a challenge in the Volta Region with open defaecation, urination, and littering on the rise. Such acts are unacceptable and we have decided on a name and shame approach to help check the menace”, he said.

Mr Kanyi advised school children to practice clean living, and be bold to request the use of sanitary facilities in nearby homes and institutions when the need arises.

He asked the school to keep its environment clean and be a reference point for good sanitation in the region.

Mr Aaron Kofi Amedzo, Ho Municipal Environmental Health Officer said cleanliness was an everyday activity that must be practised wherever one found him or herself, and urged school children to continue making use of tippy taps and other handwashing devices.

Madam Beatrice Assor, Headmistress of the school said they were trying to remain the best after winning the 2018 Best Performing School in the Tippy Tap Campaign in the Municipality.

She was thankful to the GJA and CAF for the support, saying the Association’s gesture would complement their efforts, and promised to ensure the facility was maintained.

The Headmistress said the school was facing water challenges and appealed to stakeholders to help provide them with water storage tanks and waste bins.

GNA