By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA



Ho, Oct 04, GNA - The Volta Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has held a clean-up exercise at the Ho main market ahead of its Regional awards on Saturday.

Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ho, the 66th Artillery Regiment, the Police Wives Association (POWA), representatives of the political parties, and members of the inky fraternity all participated in the exercise.

Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei, National Vice President, GJA, applauded the Volta Chapter of GJA for being pacesetters and always the first in championing developmental courses.

She noted that the clean-up exercise fitted into the GJA's 70th Anniversary theme and in heeding to the President's call for making Ghana the cleanest country in Africa, "requiring the consented effort of all."

Mrs Asante-Agyei bemoaned the apathy shown by the Ho market women, who refused to participate in the exercise when the Association together with other agencies set out to clean filth around where they sold their wares, and called on the media to use their platforms to set the agenda for behaviourial change.

She said as media "we need a healthy population to develop the nation," good sanitary conditions being the overriding tool and demanded a sustained political will to turn around the changes.

Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah, the new Ho MCE said he was surprised when he learnt the media fraternity was undertaking a massive clean-up exercise in the market and called for the "tempo to be sustained".

He believes the agenda to make Ho the cleanest oxygen city in Ghana is on course and challenged all stakeholders to embrace the policy and be part of it.

Dr Letsa abhorred the unsanitary situation at the market describing it as bad, but promised to liaise with the Municipal Assembly to improve on the situation in Ho and other markets.

The first Regional Sanitation Campaign would be launched as part of national GJA's campaign on sanitation throughout the country.

The team desilted choked gutters, cleared heaped rubbish with 'human landmines' with support from Zoomlion.

