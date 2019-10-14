news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ho, Oct 14 GNA - Volta and Oti regions have recorded 19 wind and rain storms in third quarter of 2019 compared to 50 recorded in the second quarter.

Mr Taylor Kofi Tarkum, Deputy Volta Regional Director in -charge of operations, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), said the storms affected 22 communities in 10 districts.

He said a total of 96 houses and four schools were affected by the storms and 1,416 people, made up of 199 male adults, 245 female adults, 484 boys and 488 girls were also affected.

Mr Tarkum said the regions also recorded two floods in two districts that affected two communities and nine houses and also destroyed 56.5 acres of farm lands.

He said a total of 277 people made up of 95 male adults, 99 female adults, 43 boys and 40 girls were affected by the flood as the regions also recorded a tidal wave in one district, which affected one community and 67 houses.

He said seven districts also recorded 12 domestic fires which affected eleven communities and 12 houses.

Mr Tarkum said 106 people made up of 26 male adults, 19 female adults, 29 boys and 32 girls were affected by the fires, but no death recorded.

The Deputy Director said the estimated cost of damage by these disasters was GH¢ 398,440.00

He said the regions recorded the reduction in disasters because “our preventive measures are yielding results."

Mr Tarkum said the Organisation would continue to put comprehensive emergency response mechanisms in place and also activate early warning systems in the various districts to deal with disasters.

He said disaster risk reduction was a responsibility of all, and therefore urged the citizenry to support the Organisation to achieve its core mandate.

