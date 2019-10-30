news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - Vivo Energy, the leading pan-African distributor and retailer of Shell and Engen-branded fuels and lubricants, has held its annual Safety Day.



The celebration was to reinforce the importance of Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) at Vivo Energy.

Safety Day is an opportunity for all employees and contractors at Vivo Energy to refocus on the importance of HSSE.

A statement issued by Madam Shirley Tony Kum, Communications Manager, Vivo Energy Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the theme of this year’s event: “Safety: Why it matters to me”, created the platform for employees, contractors and partners to express why safety mattered to them, focusing on personal testimonials on why they felt safety was important.

The statement said in addition to the testimonials, Safety Day activities included townhall meetings, safety education courses, on-site safety inspections and team quizzes.

It said the company’s ultimate ambition is to achieve a world-class safety culture, where HSSE is fully integrated into the ways of working for all parties at Vivo Energy.

Mr Grant Bairstow, Head of HSSE for the Vivo Energy Group, said: “Safety is an integral and essential part of everything we do at Vivo Energy and remains an absolute priority across the business for our staff and contractors."

"Whilst safety is embedded across the company, our annual Safety Day provides a moment for all our teams to stop; reflect on why safety matters to them; and ensure we are doing everything we can to achieve our aim of ‘Goal Zero’ – no harm to people and minimising our impact on the environment."

The statement said in Ghana, Vivo Energy employees and contractors engage in a retail and contractor site inspections, crisis simulation, town hall meetings and school road safety programme to highlight the importance of safety.

Mr Bairstow said: “Vivo Energy has a very strong safety record, but we can always do more and we must never become complacent. We have successfully adopted a proactive culture of safety and are proud of our strong Total Recordable Case Frequency of 0.19 incidents per million exposure hours in 2018."

"We continue to work hard to achieve our HSSE goals in order to make continued progress to become Africa’s most respected energy business," he added.

Mr Ben Hassan Ouattara, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, urged staff to uphold high safety standards at the workplace, home and everywhere they find themselves.

GNA