By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Feb. 25, GNA - The Vice-President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has led a government delegation to pay their last respect to the late Barima Akwasi Agyeman, an Asante Royal and Ghana’s longest-serving Mayor, whose body was laid in state at the Manhyia Palace.

Also present at the three-day burial ceremony, were two prominent Statesmen – former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor.

Other dignitaries included; high-profile politicians, traditional and religious leaders, technocrats, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, businessmen, representatives of corporate organisations and members of the Asante Royal community living abroad.

In line with the Asante tradition and culture, the deceased would lay in state at the Palace for three days, after which his mortal remains would be interred at the Royal Mausoleum, Bantama at Kumasi.

The burial ceremony known in twi as “Dote yie”,attracted hundreds of mourners from both far and near to commiserate with the bereaved Oyoko Royal Family, to which the deceased belonged.

The late Barima Agyeman, who served as Mayor for the Kumasi Metropolis, Ghana’s second-largest and oldest city, for over two decades, passed on at the ripe age of 86 on January 14, this year.

He was admired greatly for his great sense of generosity, which earned the name “Okumkom” to wit, killer of hunger.

The late Asante royal, was also endeared to many for his sense of discipline and commitment to duty.

Clad in black mourning clothes, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, sat in state to receive the dignitaries who took turns to commiserate with him.

