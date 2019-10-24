news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wa, (UWR), October 24, GNA – Vice President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday led a government delegation to Wa in the Upper West Region to observe the funeral rites of former Member of the Council of State, Alhaji Sahanuun Mogtari.

Among the team were; Mr Ambrose Dery, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nandom Constituency and Minister for the Interior, Mr Anthony Karbo, MP for Lawra Constituency and members of the Council of State.

Also present were; Dr Hafiz Bin salih, the Upper West Regional Minister and Heads of Departments and Agencies in the region.

Alhaji Mogtari died Monday night at age 74.

He served as an Ambassador to Burkina Faso from 2005 to 2009 and was the first Upper West Regional Minister during President John Agyekum Kufuor’s regime.

Addressing mourners at the Jubilee Park in Wa, Vice President Bawumia noted that the demise of Alhaji Mogtari was a big blow to the nation and the New Patriotic Party as he was a generous, honest and humble servant.

“He was really an old school man, very principled, brutally honest, and a man of integrity. If you wanted advice, he gave you straight advice regardless of who you are”, he said.

Alhaji sule Yiremiah, Member of the Council of State, in a tribute on behalf of the Council, expressed deepest condolence to the bereaved family, and said no one could question God for His decisions.

While acknowledging the contribution of Alhaji Mogtari to national development, he expressed hope that the youth would emulate his good works.

Mr Bernard Mornah, National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), in his tribute, on behalf of the party, noted that Alhaji Mogtari was a source of inspiration to the young people in the region who had interest in becoming politicians.

“He was a politician of character, a politician who worked for what he believed, in spite of what society will say against him”, he indicated.

Mr Mornah prayed for God’s guidance for the family of the late Alhaji Mogtari in the face of the torment to continue to forge on and to keep his legacy alive.

The National Democratic Congress and other individuals also shared their condolence with the family of Alhaji Mogtari.

Vice President Bawumia, on behalf of the government, donated GH₵20,000.00 to the bereaved family and another GH₵5,000.00 to the Imams for them to pray for the late Alhaji Mogtari.

GNA