news, story, article

Manya Krobo (ER), Oct.25, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the Government is committed to supporting the efforts of traditional leaders to maintain and promote the Ghanaian cultural values.



He said culture plays a crucial role in the development and sustenance of communities across the world, therefore any community that shun its history and cultural heritage would undermine its social progress.

Vice President Bawumia made the remarks at this year's Ngmayem Festival of the chiefs and people of Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region on Friday.

He commended the chiefs and people of the area for maintaining and safeguarding their cultural heritage, which has led to accelerated development.

“Culture is identity. Our common values, attitudes, preferences, and knowledge come together to define our identity as a social group, and the way we move forward on social development in every society. Culture, therefore, is a powerful driver for development.

"Indeed, Manya Krobo is one of the traditional areas in the country that has great cultural attributions, and I applaud you for that," Dr Bawumia acknowledged.

Enumerating a list of infrastructure, agriculture, health and other projects being undertaken in the Lower Manya Municipality, Vice President Bawumia reiterated government's commitment to continue providing the key necessities of life to all Ghanaians.

He indicated that the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality was benefiting from Government’s flagship programme such as the “Planting for Food and Jobs”.

He said more than 2,500 farmers in the Municipality had been supplied with quantities of inputs at subsidised rate.

Additionally, the Municipality was benefiting from the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme.

Under this programme, he said, 32,000 mango seedlings had been raised and distributed to farmers, while the municipality is participating in the Rearing for Food and Jobs programme through pig farming.

The Lower Manya Municipality, he said, had been selected to participate in a special poultry programme, and also share in a 25-district US$100 million Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP).

Under the GSCSP, he said, the Agormanya market would be redeveloped into a modern market with 300 lockable stores, 2,500 sheds, a police station, a crèche, and a banking hall.

He said 10 boreholes had been completed in various locations across the Municipality.

“As a listening government, we have approved the tarring of 10 kilometers of township roads for the Municipality.

"The procurement process to select a contractor has reached an advanced stage, and expected to be awarded in November this year.

"The tarring will cover the Atua Government Hospital road, Kpongunor Bana Hills road, Kpong Quarters road, Nuaso Old Town road, Agormanya Airport- Agbom road and the Kpong Beach Road,” the Vice President announced.

The Vice President also mentioned some projects being implemented under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication, including a Kindergarten block at Kpong Methodist School, a 10-seater water closet washroom facility at Akuse Methodist High Technical School, three market sheds and two storage rooms at Agormanya Market.

Others are an institutional toilet facilities for Manya Krobo Senior High School, Nuaso and Kpongunor Presby Junior High School, construction of solar powered mechanised boreholes for Oborpah East, Yonguase, Wawase and the Odumase Nursing and Midwifery College.

He said for the first time in the history of this municipality, government was constructing a permanent office accommodation for the Municipal Education Directorate, which is about 55 per cent complete.

The completion of the office, he said, would bring to the end 44 years of operating from rented premises.

He said government was doing its best to improve the socio-economic development of the area and asked for the support to realise its vision.

GNA