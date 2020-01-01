news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, Jan.1, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on New Year's Day hosted cured lepers, street children and other disadvantaged persons in society at his residence to a party and entertained them with soothing music.

Vice President Bawumia, also the Patron of the Lepers Aid Committee, reaffirmed his resolve to continue supporting the poor and the vulnerable and personally served his guests with food.

He entreated other well-to-do persons in the Public Service to extend a helping hand to the vulnerable to make the world a better place to live.

Dr Bawumia accompanied by his wife, Samira, Very Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, Chairman of the Lepers Aid Committee and Madam Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development interacted and exchanged pleasantries with the lepers.

The "Soup Kitchen" under the auspices of Very Rev. Father Campbell has been instituted as an annual event to break bread with the underprivileged people in the society and prioritise their needs.

The Vice President said government was making stringent efforts to find accommodation for over 80,000 street children.

Very Rev. Father Campbell, in brief remarks, expressed appreciation to the Vice President for his continuous support to the cured lepers and the disadvantaged.

He cited the donation of 300 bags of rice by the Vice President to support the various leprosarium in the country on the Christmas Day last year.

He appealed for more assistance to help cater for the medical expenses of cured lepers at the various leprosarium.

Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, the Mayor of Accra, touched by the humanitarian work of the Vice President pledged to donate his January salary to support cured lepers and other disadvantaged persons.

He said President Akufo-Addo increased the District Assemblies Common Fund support to Persons with Disability (PWDs) from two to three per cent upon assumption of office in 2017.

Therefore government would collaborate with civil society organizations (CSOs) to purchase items that would empower PWDs economically, he added.

