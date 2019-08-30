news, story, article

Cheriponi, Aug. 30, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has donated two hearses to the people of Saboba and Cheriponi in the Northern and North East regions.



The hearses are to serve Muslim Communities in the two districts to facilitate the burial of the dead.

The donation was in fulfillment of a promise made by the Vice President during his Ramadan tour to the regions this year.

The District Chief Executives of Saboba and Cheriponi made the presentation on behalf of the Vice President.

The chiefs, Imams and the people of the two districts expressed profound gratitude to the Vice President for the kind gesture and addressing one of their most critical needs.

GNA