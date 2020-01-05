news, story, article

Pomadze (CR), Jan. 5, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana and beyond for their continuous efforts towards building a peaceful co-existence with all religious faiths.

Vice President Bawumia gave the commendation at the 88th Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission at Pomadze, near Winneba, in the Central Region.

Speaking on the theme of the three-day convention: "Corruption, a threat to national development, peace and stability," Vice President Bawumia said government has been fighting corruption through the deployment of multifaceted approach, including establishment of legal and regulatory frameworks, increased budgetary allocations to anti-graft institutions and digitization of the public sector.

Others are the improvements in the justice delivery systems and tightening of procurement processes to reduce the incidents of sole-sourcing.

Gradually, he said, government's digitisation efforts like the smart driver's licence, automation of passport applications, paperless ports systems, renewal of the national health insurance scheme membership and digitisation of the land registry would go a long way to disrupt corrupt practices in the public sector.

GNA