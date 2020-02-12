news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 12, GNA - Mamaga Toleyifoe V, Paramount Queen of Ve Traditional Area in the Volta region, has commiserated with the Gbi Traditional Council on the demise of Togbega Gabusu VI, President of the Council.

She said it was important for her to call on the Gbi Traditional Council after hearing the sad news of Togbega Gabusu's death.

Mamaga Toleyifoe in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after signing the book of condolence in honour of Togbega Gabusu described him as "a honest and a straight forward" gentleman who mentored the youth.





She also touted Togbega Gabusu's role in championing the development of women and girl-child support as "second to none."

The Paramount Queenmother presented four bottles of Castle Bridge, a bottle of wine, four packs of mineral water and four packs of soft drinks to the Gbi Traditional Council on behalf of the Chiefs and people of Ve.

Togbe Gboxo I, Divisional Chief of Gboxome on behalf of Togbe Worde IV, Acting President of the Gbi Traditional Council and Divisional Chief of Gbi-Kpeme expressed gratitude to Mamaga Toleyifoe for the support.

He said the Council was happy that the 'Ves' honoured the memory of Togbega Gabusu VI in a "befitting manner" and added that plans concerning the funeral rites would be communicated to them soon.

