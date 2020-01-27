news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 27, GNA - Togbega Gbogbolulu V, Paramount Chief of Vakpo Traditional Area in the Volta region, has commiserated with the Gbi Traditional Council on the demise of Togbega Gabusu VI, President of the Council.

Togbega Gbogbolulu said it was important for him to call on the Gbi Traditional Council to grieve with them after hearing the sad news of Togbega Gabusu's death.

Togbega Gbogbolulu who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after signing the book of condolence in memory of Togbega Gabusu described him as "a serious and straight forward chief," who sacrificed a lot for the growth of his people and the area.

He presented a bottle of Schnapps, two bottles of Castle Bridge, 15 boxes of mineral water and an amount of GH₵200.00 to the Gbi Traditional Council on behalf of the chiefs and people of Vakpo.

Togbe Adzofuwusu, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Atabu on behalf of Togbe Worde IV, Acting President of the Gbi Traditional Council and Divisional Chief of Gbi-Kpeme expressed gratitude to Togbega Gbogbolulu for the support.

He said the Gbi Traditional Council was happy that the Vakpos honoured the memory of Togbega Gabusu VI in a "befitting manner" and added that plans concerning the funeral rites would be communicated to them.

GNA