news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi Essam (W/N), Aug. 23, GNA - Mr John Koah, District Chief Executive of Bia West in the Western North Region, has called on Persons With Disabilities (PWD's) to use items donated to them for its intended purpose.

He said government is committed in its effort to support Persons With Disabilities, hence the increase of their share of the district assemblies common fund from two to three percent.

Mr Koah said this when he presented items such as fridges, knitting machines, fufu pounding machine and hairdryers among others to members of PWD's in the Bia West District.

Some of the beneficiaries were also given cheques ranging from GHC 500 to GHC1500 to cater for medical expenses, trade, rent and educational needs.

The District Chief Executive said the presentation was the Fifth in less than in two years with more than two hundred beneficiaries.

He assured them that the Bia West District Assembly would continue to assist them and introduce programmes that would get them off the streets.

Mr Atta Francis, President of the Ghana Federation of Persons with Disability, Bia West branch, on behalf of the beneficiaries, commended government for increasing their share of the assembly's common fund and providing them with items that could assist them to improve their livelihood.

He used the occasion to advise his colleagues not to look down upon themselves but use what has been given them productively to cater for the needs of their families.

GNA