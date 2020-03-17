news, story, article

Accra, March 17, GNA - The General Council of Assemblies of God, Ghana has encouraged its pastors to consider using social media to reach out to its members with sermons and prayer sessions.



A statement signed by Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong–Manso, the General Superintendent, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra also encouraged pastors and members to adhere to great deal of hygiene.

“I call on all pastors and members to give themselves to prayers within the four weeks, trusting that our God will heal our land of this virus and other diseases,” the statement said.

It quoted II Chronicle 7:14 saying, “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land”.

It asked members to cooperate with health professionals and state agencies as they work around the clock to find a solution to the pandemic.

It further reiterated that all activities of the church had been suspended for the next four weeks, starting from March 16 including weekly meetings.

“All our schools (Bible schools, University, second cycle and basic) are to be closed immediately until further notice. The only exception is the BECE and WASSCE students who are to be prepared to write examinations as directed by the state,” the statement said.

All local, district and regional gatherings, including funerals, have been suspended until further notice, it added.

The church’s directive falls in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directives following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana.

The country has so far recorded six cases of the pandemic.

