By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Yendi (N/R), Oct 10, GNA - The youth of Dagbon have been advised to use social media responsibly to project the image of the Kingdom to the rest of the world.

They have also been advised to use it to educate others on the history and cultural values of Dagbon to prevent misinformation about the chieftaincy institution of the area.

Tugri Nan Gundaana Mohammed Alhassan, an Elder at the Gbewaa Palace of the Dagbon Kingdom, who gave the advice, was not happy that some youth of the area used social media to share erroneous information about Chiefs in the area, and the Kingdom in particular.

He was speaking at Yendi during a meeting with civil society organisations implementing the Sustainable Empowerment Peace Project (SEPP).

The SEPP, which seeks to consolidate peace processes at major traditional areas, is being implemented in the Northern Region by NORSAAC, the Dagbon Forum, and West Africa Network for Peace building, Ghana, with technical support from the National Peace Council and funded by OXFAM.

In July, this year, under the SEPP, palace youth of major paramountcies at Yendi, in the Northern Region, were trained on peaceful co-existence as part of efforts to consolidate the peace in the area.

Implementers of SEPP, therefore, visited Yendi on Wednesday to ascertain what the palace youth were doing since the training, and what support to offer them to consolidate the peace in the area.

Tugri Nan Alhassan advised the youth of the area to desist from using social media to denigrate other Chiefs and said such acts could be retaliated, to drag the image of the chieftaincy institution in the area in the mud and fuel conflict.

He said the rich history and cultural values of Dagbon should rather be projected on social media to educate others about the Kingdom.

He spoke about the SEPP, saying it had enhanced inter-youth dialogue in the area, which was essential in preventing conflicts saying the recent celebration of the Fire Festival at Yendi, after 17 years of not observing it in the area was partly attributable to the SEPP project.

The Gundaana advised palace youth, who attended meetings with Chiefs, to keep the deliberations confidential to protect the sanctity of the chieftaincy institution.

Madam Kawusada Abubakari, Gender and Governance Manager of NORSAAC lauded the palace youth of major paramountcies in the area for promoting inter-youth dialogues, which she said consolidated the peace in the area.

