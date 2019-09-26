news, story, article

By Regina Benneh, GNA



Sunyani, Sept. 26, GNA - The Public Utility and Regulatory Commission (PURC) has entreated consumers to use legal means to apply for new service and separate meters.

Mr. Patrick Nana Osei Yaw Antwi, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Manager of the PURC gave the advice when he addressed a public education forum organised by the PURC on Wednesday in Sunyani

It was to sensitise about 100 Trade Union Congress members consisting of teachers, health workers and other working groups on the presence and mandate of the Commission in the Region.

Mr Antwi cautioned that if the right procedures were not used to obtain documentation, the third person might deny responsibility or not be seen to defend and redeem the consumer when arrested for illegal connection.

Hence “you must not engage the ‘goro boys’ or third parties, but use the appropriate processes in applying for meters”, he advised and indicated that the Commission was in the region to work for the interest of both consumers and utility providers.

Mr. Antwi added that, by their mandate, the utility providers must deliver efficient and reliable services, consumers, besides reporting delays and frustrations in the processing of meters to the Commission for intervention, must also be responsible enough to pay their bills promptly.

He said delay by a utility company to submit bills to consumers must not be accumulated beyond six months, explaining that the Commission reserved the right to cancel in the interest of a consumer, if accumulated bills exceeded a period of one year.

Mr Antwi said supply of electricity and water to designated places such as hospitals and homes of the elderly people must never be disconnected and asked affected consumers to report their grievances to the office of the Commission.

On power outages, he said unless in an emergency situation, there should be three days’ notice before an exercise of the sort could be carried out.

Concerns expressed by participants about unsatisfactory services of utility providers included; undue delay in the processing and acquisition of meters, accumulation of bills, disconnection of meter and frequent power outages in the region.

GNA