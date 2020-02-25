news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Feb. 25, GNA – Mr Erik Palmer, Associate Professor and Chair of Communications, Southern Oregon University on Tuesday urged Ghanaian Journalists and media houses to use photos which can catch the attention of their audience in the stories they published.

He said from his study of pictures which accompanied stories on news stands and some online news outlets in the country, he was of the view that the audience needed pictures which communicated more in telling the story.

He stated in a lecture on the topic; “Promoting an African Voice in Photojournalism Problems and Progress in Ghana,” at the US Embassy, in Accra.

Mr Palmer who is a U.S. Fulbright Scholar, University of Ghana said, pictures tell more diverse visual language of events which creates interest and makes news readers pay more attention.

“Photojournalists must strive for photographs which rises above everyday expectations in order to attract the attention of the reader and also tell a story,” he said.

Speaking on the topic, Mr Palmer said; “Really Social Photojournalism” is achieved when “Real Photojournalism” is added to “Social photojournalism,” adding that some images taken by journalist in the US led to the fight against child labour.

He said “Really Social photojournalism” should be institutional, enterprising, socially responsible, engaging and committed to social measurement citing that National Geography, Carolina Rapezzi, Nana Kofi Acquah, Francis Kokoroko and Teresa Meka had posted works on social media which depicted “Really Social Photojournalism”.

He said the birth of social media and demand for licensing rights for works done were some of the challenges photojournalists faced in Ghana and around the world.

“To survive on the job, photojournalists have to look for other means to generate income for their works such as exhibitions, publishing for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), International Press, and increasing the number of followers on social media.

