By Comfort Sena Fetrie/Emmanuel Gamson, GNA



Tamale, Sept. 23, GNA – The Reverend Father Thaddeus Kuusah, Executive Secretary of the Northern Regional Peace Council, has urged members of the public to resort to the use of dialogue to resolve their individual differences.



He said violence hampered national development, and stressed the need for members of the public to stick to the use of dialogue in pursuing their differences.

He said this at an event organised by the Northern Regional Peace Council (NRPC) in commemoration of International Peace Day.

It brought together political party representatives, the religious, civil and public servants as well as some youth groups in the region, to share ideas on how to work together as groups to ensure that they sustained the peace in the region.

Reverend Father Kuusah advised the people to be tolerant in their engagements with others and asked them to “abide by the principles of non-violence in all aspects of life”.

He called for collective efforts in tackling issues of misunderstanding between parties whenever such problems arose.

Dr Alhussein Zakaria, a member of the Council called for attitudinal change among residents, and added that the people needed to show some levels of discipline to ensure that they maintained the peace expected of them in the country.

He appealed to all stakeholders to join forces to put in place measures that are geared towards achieving global peace.

