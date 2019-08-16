news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Aug. 16, GNA - The United States Embassy in Accra has congratulated the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on its 70th Anniversary Celebration.

Madam Naomi Mattos, the Press Attaché of the US Embassy in Accra, said 70 years was a huge achievement for an organisation at the forefront of press freedom advocacy and journalists’ welfare in Ghana.

She said the GJA continued to be present and at the table for key policy decisions from the passing of the Right to Information Law to the recent Framework for the National Coordinating Mechanism on Safe and Responsible Journalism in Ghana.

“GJA’s presence is constant and effective; giving voice to journalists concerns and needs. And their reach goes beyond the capital,” Madam Mattos gave the commendation in her remarks at the Commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the GJA in Accra.

The occasion was to zoom in the historic lens and view with utmost appreciation the inestimable sacrifice and magnificent vision of all founding fathers and mothers who established the Africa Press Association, the precursor of the GJA on 15th August, 1949.

“Since arriving here a year ago I’ve been to several regions, and I’ve been impressed by the regional GJA bodies, led by committed journalists.

“They work diligently to ensure journalists in their region have the resources and space needed to shine a light on challenges necessary for governments and citizens to tackle and strengthen their democracy on a range of issues, from good governance and transparency, to the need to combat corruption and human trafficking, and promote gender equality and human rights for all citizens without exception,” she said.

Madam Mattos said the US Embassy in Accra’s relationship with GJA predated her and would exist long after she departed.

“We’ve worked with the national and regional bodies on various initiatives. From development issues to electoral reporting in the age of disinformation, the US Embassy is ready to partner GJA to strengthen the journalistic corps of Ghana,” she said.

She said the US valued freedom of the press; stating that this included; an independent media committed to responsible, facts-based journalism as a key component to promote democratic governance.

She said by fostering a free press, citizens were more informed, active, and engaged in political decision-making, and could better hold their governments accountable.

“We believe all democratic nations must consistently promote freedom of the press, and a climate whereby journalists are free to do their work without fear, harassment, or intimidation,” Madam Mattos said.

She said for the past 70 years, GJA led the charge to ensure these freedoms were upheld; stating that “may the Association continue to do so for another 70”.

She said the US would continue to be a committed partner with the GJA in the years to come.

