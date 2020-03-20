news, story, article

Accra, March 20, GNA - All activities of the Assemblies of God Church in Upper West Region have been banned in compliance with President Akufo-Addo's directive to put on hold all social gatherings to contain COVID-19 in Ghana.



The next Sunday church service would now be conducted on a ‘Facebook Live’ feed to over 650 worshippers in the homes.

The Upper West Regional Superintendent of the Church, Reverend Robert Akolbugri, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that all activities of the Church had been suspended and a new window created for Sunday service.

The Church’s decision to halt its activities was in compliance with the ban on social gatherings by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

“We are complying on the [coronavirus] directives. The Church has suspended all meetings, sanitizers are placed on the entrances, washing facilities are provided for anyone who comes to wash his or her hands,” he said.

“We are encouraging home or family worship, intensifying our home cells meetings, and on Sundays I will preach Facebook live to all members.”

Meanwhile, about 15 members of the Church had been tasked to meet and pray for God's intervention on the global pandemic that had claimed several lives and infected thousands.

“Every member of Revival Assemblies of God spends at least 15 minutes every day to intercede for the region, Ghana, and the world at large,” Rev Akolbugri said.

“We also try to sensitize and create awareness to those who have not heard about it [the coronavirus disease], he added.

Ghana recorded five more confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total count to 16.

The government had directed all social gatherings including church service to be suspended while health authorities are encouraging the public to adhere to the World Health Organisation Protocols on the pandemic to prevent its spread.

GNA