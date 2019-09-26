news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, Sept 26, GNA - The Ministry of Information will on Monday, September 30, hold the fifth Town Hall Meeting in the Upper East Region, to update the public on key government developmental projects and flagship initiatives.

The meeting would feature the ministries of Finance, Food and Agriculture and Employment and Labour Relations as well as some state agencies-National Youth Employment Agency, National Food Buffer Stock Company, Nation Builders Corps and Securities and Exchange Commission.

The ministries and agencies would make presentations on their respective programmes and activities and solicit feedback from the public to enhance implementation of key government policies.

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, a Deputy Minister of Information, who announced this at a media Briefing in Accra on Thursday, said the event will be held on the theme: "Accounting for Financial Sector Resolution, Jobs and Agriculture".

The event will be held under the patronage of Naba Baba Salifu Lemyaarum, Vice President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs.

He said all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Region would take turns to make presentations of the development projects ongoing within their jurisdictions.

The Information Service Department will mount photo exhibition of government's flagship initiative.

It will come off at the GNAT Hall in Bolgatanga at 0900 hours.

The event will be telecast live on GTV and other social media portals of the Information Ministry.

GNA