By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Jan 20, GNA - The Libre Foundation, a Netherlands-based organization, has started a two-day training to build the leadership and communication skills of Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Community Based Organizations (CBOs) in the Upper East Region.

Libre Foundation is a professional training company based in the Netherlands that contributes to offering free training on leadership styles and communication skills to countries, especially developing ones.

Ms Iris Pouthouwer, a trainer at the Foundation, facilitating the training session in Bolgatanga, said good leadership and right communication skills were important to organisational growth and development.

This is because, it enables people to reach a large number of people with the intended information and help to properly manage time and save energy and resources.

She, therefore, called on management and leaders of organisations to develop their leadership qualities and communication strategies to get the best out of their subordinates.

She said the vision of the Foundation was to offer humanitarian services to organisations in its operation countries to empower them to deliver on their objectives for greater impact.

According to her, the ability to identify and use a particular communication skill, especially to solve and correct behaviours of staff, it made both parties feel satisfied and encouraged a sense of urgency to work for increased output.

She identified poor leadership and communication skills as major challenges facing most organisations, and therefore urged them to invest in developing their skills.

Mr Hilary Adongo, the Local Project Coordinator of the Foundation, explained that the two-day training was part of several training sessions the Netherlands-based organisation was organising over the years to empower organisations to increase output.

“Usually, it happens in two parts, the first part is a five-day training and the second part, a two-day follow up training to find out the difficulties leaders of beneficiary organisations are still facing so that the trainer will help them out,” he added.

He said the training empowered leaders of various organisations to employ good leadership and communication skills to ensure improvement in performance.

Mr George Gbenga Solomon, the Organizer of the Narrative Changers, one of the beneficiary organisations, expressed gratitude to Libre Foundation for the training.

He said experiences from the training helped him to solve many issues he used to have with subordinates and have also contributed to improving performance of his organisation.

Ms Dorcas Apoore, the Executive Director, Advocacy for Social Inclusion and Girls Education, said after the training she realised most problems the organisation used to face were due to lack of good leadership skills, conflict management and good communication skills.

She said the situation had since improved and her outfit was running smoothly and effectively

Most of the leaders who spoke to the Ghana News Agency gave testimonies about success of the training as it helped improve their work.

