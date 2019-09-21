news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Tongo (U/E), Sept. 21, GNA – The Upper East Region branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tongraan Kulbulisong Nalebtang to extend invitation to him to be its patron.

Mr Eric Kwadjo Amoh, the Regional GJA Chairman, who led the delegation, said, “We need counsel, we need your advice to enable us do our work”.

“We think that we should approach you, appeal to you as our father to be the Patron of the Ghana Journalists Association in the Region,” he said.

Mr Amoh said the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr Affail Monney, had urged them to have influential personalities or traditional rulers as the Association’s Patrons so that they could counsel members in the discharge of their affairs.

The GJA Chairman also further briefed the Chief on the impending Regional GJA awards which would be launched on September 30, adding that the awards night is slated for November 7.

He said the regional awards programme was part of activities to mark the Association’s 70th anniversary celebrations and invited the Paramount Chief to chair the regional awards.

Mr Amoh said the Paramount Chief has over the years been a friend of the media and, “It will be very great if you come to hold the mantle as our patron and counsel, guide, lead and share your valuable wisdom with us”.

He disclosed that a five-member vetting panel has been instituted to assess works entered by journalists in the Region.

The vetting and awards committee members include Madam Hannah Zemp-Tapang, the Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency; Mr Abdulai Jalaldeen, the Regional Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ); Mr Bennin Salifu Douri, Regional Director of the Information Services Department (ISD); Dr Helen Azupogo, a Lecturer at the Millar Open University in Bolgatanga; and Mr Alhassan Azumah, a Lecturer at the Bolgatanga Polytechnic.

The Regional Chairman said fundraising, publicity and organizing committees have been formed to ensure that the programme was is a success.

The Paramount Chief, who accepted the invitation to be Patron of the Regional GJA and to Chair its maiden Regional awards, thanked the leadership of the Association for the recognition.

He said “it is an honour to recognize me as somebody to be appointed as the patron of this very important Association.”

He expressed the hope that the Association would work together with him to ensure that they delivered what was expected of them.

GNA