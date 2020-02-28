news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Bolgatanga, Feb. 28, GNA – The Upper East Regional branch of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), has declared support for the intended nationwide strike action by the National Executive Council(NEC) of the Association by March 3.

CLOGSAG on August 16, 2016 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with government for payment of 15 per cent interim premium to all its members through the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Ministry of Finance and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission effective January 1, 2017.

According to CLOGSAG, government for the past two years had not fulfilled its part of the agreement because members were granted 10 per cent interim premium.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital, Madam Martina Ami Awuni, the Regional Secretary of the Association, said the Regional Executive Council (REC) of CLOGSAG took the decision to support the intended nationwide strike action at an emergency meeting.

She said members of the Association resolved that “the 15 per cent market premium agreed on in the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Government and CLOGSAG be implemented fully.”

The Secretary stated that “the notice to the National Labour Commission with 3rd March, 2020 deadline for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding is appropriate.”

The Regional branch reiterated the warning issued by the NEC, saying “failure to fully implement the Memorandum of Understanding by 3rd March 2020 deadline, CLOGSAG will embark on a nationwide strike action to demand full implementation of the MoU.”

Madam Awuni called on all members of the Association in the Region “to wear red bands and fly red flags at vantage points to drum home our demand.”

