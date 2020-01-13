news, story, article

Accra, Jan 13, GNA - As part of Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities of UNMISS GH¢7.00, the Commanding Officer, Lt Col Antwi Awuah Darkwa, has spearheaded a new year party for the underprivileged children at the world's biggest Protection of Civilian (PoC) Camp.



The United Nations Missions (UNMISS) Ghana Battalion 7 (GHANBATT 7) hosted the Christmas party for about 700 children of the Protection of Civilian (PoC) Camp located at Bentiu in South Sudan.

This was contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Sub Lieutenant Ako Ezekiel Nai, Press and Information Officer, GHANBATT 7.

The statement said the feast was to among other things get close and show love to the under privileged children living in the PoC camp.

The statement said the social effect of this party was massive as children who showed up enjoyed themselves with good songs provided by the GHANBATT Band.

The Commanding Officer of UNMISS GHANBATT 7, Lt Col Antwi Awuah Darkwa in a statement remarked that the birth of Christ was a seed for humanity to save lives and give hope.

He reiterated that the essence of the gesture was to extend love, share and bring joy to the less privileged and the vulnerable.

The Commanding Officer took the opportunity to advice the children to stay united and focused for there was hope for the future.

He called the children as future leaders and described them as wonderful gifts for their parents, their country and the world.

He urged them to take their studies serious, so as to steer the affairs of the nation well when the mantle fell on them.

