Accra, Jan 16, GNA - The United States has lifted the visa restrictions on Ghana applied under Section 243(d) of the United States Immigration and Nationality Act.



As of Friday, January 17, 2020, visa processing will return to the normal procedures, a statement from the Embassy said on Thursday.

The US in February last year imposed visa restrictions on Ghana and discontinued the issue of all non-immigrant visas (NIV) to domestic employees (A3 and G5) of Ghanaian diplomats posted in the US.

Consular officers also limited the validity period and number of entries on new tourist and business visas (B1, B2, and B1/B2) for all Ghanaian executive and legislative branch employees, their spouses, and their children under 21 to one-month, single-entry visas.

The statement said the validity period and number of entries on new tourist and business visas (B1, B2, and B1/B2) for all Ghanaian executive and legislative branch employees, their spouses, and their children under 21 will revert to receiving the normal validity, based on reciprocity, which is currently five years with multiple entries.

“All pending non-immigrant visas (NIV) to domestic employees (A3 and G5) of Ghanaian diplomats posted in the United States that were received during the visa restrictions will now be processed,” it said.

The statement said the lifting of the restrictions followed the establishment of a mutually agreed process for the identification, validating and issuance of travel documentation to Ghanaian citizens under final orders of removal in a manner consistent with international standards issued by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, of which Ghana is a Member State.

