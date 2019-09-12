news, story, article

By Regina Benneh Fawzia Seidu



Sunyani, Sept 12. GNA - Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Minister on has urged the Regional Ministers of the newly-created regions to galvanize their people to forge ahead in unity to accelerate holistic development of their regions.

Development of the regions must be synchronised so that they would move along with the existing ones in development to deepen relationship guided by patriotism, he stated.

Mr Osafo-Maafo gave the advice when he spoke as guest of honour at a symposium on the theme “Building the Future on the Achievements of the Past” as part of the 60th anniversary celebration of the creation of Brong-Ahafo, now divided into Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions in Sunyani.

He said the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo created the new regions not with a purpose of winning an election, but to serve as a wheel of development and they should thus contribute to the faster progress of the country.

Mr Osafo-Maafo observed the three regions were endowed with a lot of natural resources that could be harnessed and projected to attract a lot of investors to speed up their progress and urged the Regional Ministers to champion a cause of development with a common purpose to strengthen institutions and promote education to combat illiteracy and alleviate poverty among their people.

Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, a former Minister of Education appealed to traditional authorities in the three regions to constitute a strong dispute resolution committee that could help in the amicable settlement of the numerous chieftaincy disputes bedeviling the regions to give way for development.

Mr Kwame Saarah-Mensah, a former Minister of Youth and Sports appealed to government to pay reasonable allowances to Assembly Members to motivate them to work for the progress of their electoral areas.

Other speakers at the symposium were; Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kum-Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister, Madam Ajoa-Yeboah Afari, a veteran Journalist and Mr. Alex Kwasi Awuah, Deputy Managing Director of ARB Apex Bank.

GNA