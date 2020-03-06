news, story, article

By GNA Team



Kumasi, March 6, GNA – The unique cultural diversity of the nation was on full display as the nation marked her 63rd independence anniversary celebration at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 6.

Representatives of the sixteen regions showcased their rich culture and tradition in a spectacular manner as they held the teeming crowd spellbound with their performances.

The display thrilled the invited guests and general public so much that they occasionally stood on their feet and applauded in excitement.

The Ghana Armed Forces also took advantage of the programme to display sophisticated ammunitions and other state-of-the-art weapons the nation could boast of.

They also held a dress rehearsal of the strict training regimen of the military, which has gained Ghana much respect in terms of her military prowess, especially, in the eyes of other foreign countries.

“Consolidating our Gains”, was the theme for the anniversary, marking more than six decades of self-rule by Ghana, the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to gain independence.

A parade of security agencies and schools was mounted to climax the programme.

GNA