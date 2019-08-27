news, story, article

By Dorothy Frances Ward/ Portia Ofori, GNA



Kumasi, Aug. 27, GNA – Mr Edward Kareweh, General Secretary of the General Agricultural Workers’ Union (GAWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has called on leaders of workers’ unions to work with integrity and unite to fight for the welfare of their members.

They should carry out their stewardship duties with unquestionable character and eschew selfishness while working to ensure that workers’ rights were not infringed on.

Mr Kareweh made the call at a day’s leadership capacity building workshop held for some selected union leaders of GAWU in the Ashanti Region.

It was organized by GAWU as part of efforts to build the capacity of its leaders at various levels, on current global trends and changing dynamics in the trade union activism.

It was held under the theme: “The role of the Trade Union in Union Activism”.

Mr Kareweh said there is the need for leaders of the union to work towards the realization of the goal of organizing all agricultural workers in the informal sectors, while creating conducive labor relations between workers and employees through advocacy, education, mobilization, representation, organization and collaboration.

They should be able to secure, protect and defend the right and interest of agricultural workers to enhance their livelihoods.

He also urged them to learn from the past and be able to build an inspiring capacity and vision and create something new.

Mr Edward Okoh Ampofoh, National Chairman of GAWU, said the sustainable floor price of cocoa would help prevent child labour in cocoa production as farmers would now hire the services of labourers to work on their farms.

GNA